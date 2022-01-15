Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Sneha Wagh Bags New Project, To Host a Show Next

Some of the contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi have bagged some good projects after coming out of the show. After Utkarsh, Jay, and Meera, Sneha Wagh has joined the list of such Bigg Boss participants. As per media reports, actor and Bigg Boss 3 contestant Sneha Wagh has got a new project. She will soon be seen as a host of a show. However, no official information about this has been given yet.

According to reports, when asked about this new chapter in her career, Sneha stated that she hoped to make a comeback in the Marathi entertainment industry. She was looking for a good opportunity, and now she has finally got one. Currently, it has not been revealed from which show Sneha will be making a comeback. Whatever the show may be, Sneha’s fans are very happy and delighted with this news.

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi was a big hit as the audience got to see a lot of masala in the show. There was a mix of emotions in the house, from love, friendship, and enmity.

The contestants on the show also gained a lot of popularity. This is one of the reasons that they are in the news even after the show is over. One of the reasons for this season of Bigg Boss becoming a hit was its contestants.

These contestants received a lot of love from all over Maharashtra. Hence, their craze is still there in the audience even after the show is over. As per news reports, Utkarsh Shinde, too, had been offered to play a host in a show. A few days ago, news came that Jay and Meera would be doing a video song together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.