Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Sonali Patil Share Glimpses From Her Jyotiba Temple Visit

Marathi actress Sonali Patil is currently working on the serial Sant Gajanan Shegaviche in which she plays the character of Sita. Recently, the Bigg Boss Marathi fame posted photos of her visit to a temple. Sonali visited Kolhapur to present gratitude to the almighty. There, she visited Jyotiba temple and shared some heart-warming pictures.

The diva decked up in a traditional attire, donning a pink salwar suit. She was captured playing Holi with devotees at the Jyotiba temple. The pink colour on her face added a sheen to her attire. While sharing the pictures, Sonali captioned, “Gulal is the symbol of bravery, courage, victory, glory, joy and freedom. Let this positivity be given to everyone.’’ Sonali looks gorgeous in the traditional attire in these photos.

The actress, who believes in the power of almighty, regularly visits Jyotiba temple. In January too, Patil visited the temple and it is her second visit this year. On her first visit to the temple, Sonali provided inside shots from her visit. While she was still at the BB home, she planned a trip to the temple.

Sonali was one of the most well-known competitors in the Bigg Boss. Her performance included her among the top 7 contestants. Later, she was expelled from the show. Sonali’s fans expressed their displeasure with the expulsion, calling it unfair and prejudiced.

Since she entered Bigg Boss Marathi 3, the actress has gained a huge fan base. She and co-contestant Vishal Nikam had a nasty quarrel that many people still remember. Sonali was accused by Vishal of approaching him inappropriately. It was alleged that she tries to get Vishal’s attention, but he claims that she is aware of her girlfriend. Sonali, according to Vishal, was a drug addict.

