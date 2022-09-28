Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Sonali Patil to Appear in Sant Gajanan Shegaviche Next

Marathi actress Sonali Patil has shared some pictures from the sets of Sant Gajanan Shegaviche, her new show wherein she will essay the role of Sita. In the pictures, the actress is seen in a traditional Maharashtrian dress. The actress shared her happiness with fans and narrated how she got the role of Sita. In her post, she said out of nowhere, Suvarna Tai called her at noon and asked about the role. To Sonali’s utter surprise, she offered the role of Sita.

Sonali further said, “After hearing the name of the character who would dare to say no. I think’s a dream for an actress working in any industry to portray Sita. Hence there was no chance of saying no to the serial Sant Gajanan Shegaviche.” She thanked the production team and Survana Tai for his role. After the career update, Sonali’s fans flocked to the comment section and congratulated and wished her luck.

Sonali, who was also a part of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, ruled the hearts of the audience in the show. Her ugly fight with Vishal is still remembered by many. Vishal accused Sonali of getting close to him in an awkward manner. Vishal said that Sonali knows about her girlfriend despite that, she tries to catch his attention. Vishal also claimed that Sonali Patil was a drug addict.

Sonali Patil made her television debut in 2018 with the Marathi TV show Julta Julia Jultay Ki wherein she plated the role of Rekha. In 2020, she appeared in the daily soap Vaiju Number 1 as Vaijayanti. In the show, her character was a quick-witted girl with unique and strange solutions to problems.

Later in 2021, she was portrayed as advocate Arya Patil in a crime thriller show Devmanus. And now in 2022, she is portraying Sita in Sant Gajanan Shegaviche.

