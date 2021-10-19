Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Veena Jagtap’s Traditional Look in Insta Video has Everyone’s Heart

‘Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 fame Veena Jagtap has shared on her Instagram handle a video wherein she is in traditional attire. The video is making fans gush over her, and the clip is getting lots of likes and comments. But what exactly in the video has got her fans hooked to it?

In the video, the actor is seen in a traditional nauvari saree and dancing to the tunes of the Marathi song ‘Adhir Mann’. Along with the saree, Veena opted for traditional jewellery to accessorize her look.

Her hair is tied in a bun, which is held in place by a band. Going by the comments on the video, Veena’s look is reminding fans of the song, ‘Chhabidar Surat Dekhani Janu Hirkani Nar Gulzar …’. Veena Jagtap, a famous Marathi actor, has acted in movies such as Anaan and Pahinijo Hiko Hik yaar Ana. You can watch the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CVLV9DWjAqP/?utm_source= ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Veena grew close to her co-contestant and the season’s winner Shiv Thackeray. The two had started a romantic relationship in the house, which grabbed many eyeballs and got immense popularity.

They were spending time together even after leaving the house and had even met each other’s families. Things had gotten serious to the extent that Veena even got Shiva’s tattoo inked on her arms. However, now it is said that there has been a rift between the two for a few days, and the duo hasn’t been seen together for quite some time. In a recent video, it was observed that the tattoo on Veena’s arm has disappeared, fuelling rumours of a breakup between the two.

