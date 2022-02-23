Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Vikas Patil Gets a New House, Shares Picture on Instagram

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 came to an end long ago. However, the contestants often hit headlines for a variety of reasons. Vikas Patil was one of the top three contestants. His game and friendships, especially with Vishal Nikam and Sonali Patil, got a lot of appreciation from viewers.

Even though he got into a lot of fights, especially with Meenal Shah, he maintained a great friendship with her. Vikas was often seen patching up with her immediately after the fight. After leaving Bigg Boss, Vikas Patil has yet to appear in a new project. He is in the news these days for a completely different reason. Vikas has built a dream home whose photos are going viral on social media.

Vikas Patil has shared photos of his dream house on Instagram. He has named his house Gyan Deep. The house is built in the Kolhapuri style. In the picture, Vikas, in a pink kurta, is seen standing in the verandah of the house, with a host of other people around him.

Vikas also made a live video in which he talked a lot about his village and home and introduced his parents to his followers. The video has got 14,787 likes and is getting lots of comments from his followers who are praising his new house.

