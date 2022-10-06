Bigg Boss Marathi: First Captaincy Task Brings Moderators at Loggerheads

Season 4 of Bigg Boss Marathi hit your TV screens on October 2, and it took only a couple of days for things to get heated in the BB house. In all formats of Bigg Boss, being a captain will save the contestant from nomination for a week, giving an edge over others, showcasing leadership qualities, and staying in the most luxurious room of the BB house.

This time, Bigg Boss has scheduled the captaincy task for Day 3. In the captaincy task, Bigg Boss will divide the team into two teams and each has to prepare a cake from paper. The slices and shapes of the cake will be given by Bigg Boss. Every time a horn will ring, which will signify the coming of shapes. One member from each team will collect the shapes and other team members will assemble them and give them the shape of a cake.

Bigg Boss has made Apoorva and Prashant the moderators of the task and they belong to different teams. Apoorva and Prashant are also at loggerheads from Day 1. From petty issues like a bed to food, conflicts between them have been the highlights of the show so far.

In a promo video, a nasty conversation between moderators was also seen. In fact, in aggression, Prashant throws away the cake of Team A and in retaliation, a member from Team A does the same with team B. Bigg Boss has intervened but it remains to be seen if he will call off the captaincy task.

