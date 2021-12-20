Bigg Boss Marathi: In 'Shocking' Elimination, Sonali Patil Goes Out on Day 91

In what came as a shock to many, Sonali Patil was evicted from the house of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 on Sunday. Show host Mahesh Manjrekar announced that popular contestant Sonali Patil has been eliminated based on the voting by the audience. Her eviction came on day 91, and just a week before the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Sonali Patil was nominated for eviction this week along with Mira Jagannath, Utkarsh Shinde and Vikas Patil. After her eviction, Mira, Utkarsh and Shinde are safe, and they will continue their journey in the show. She met all the remaining housemates before leaving the show. She also hugged them.

Mahesh had sent 4 bags of the 4 nominated contestants out of the house in Sunday’s episode. He had said that the contestant who will not get their bag back should consider himself/herself eliminated. Sonali Patil did not get her back bag and got eliminated from the show.

Show host Mahesh expressed shock and disappointment at Sonali’s eviction. He said, “It is indeed a shocking eviction of the season.”

Sonali, who entered the show on Day 1, was one of the top seven contestants of the show. She was among the most talked-about contestants among all of the participants this season.

She managed to grab the audience’s attention with her Kolhapuri accent and her dancing skills. She developed a good friendship with Vikas Patil and Vishal Nikam. Before coming to Bigg Boss Marathi 3, she had featured in several popular shows such as Vaiju No 1, Devmanus among others.

After Sonali’s eviction, the remaining contestants are Vikas Patil, Vishal Nikam, Meenal Shah, Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde and Mira Jagannath. Vishal has already won the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task and become the first finalist of this season.

