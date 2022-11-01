Bigg Boss Marathi: Kiran Mane's Comments About Akshay Kelkar Cause Stir in House

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi has entered a very exciting phase, with contestants now taking on each other to prove their mettle. The latest promo shared by Colors Marathi shows Kiran Mane and Akshay Kelkar in an altercation over the filthy language the former used.

Actress Apurva Nemlekar also cautioned Kiran for his words. This happened during a task where Mahesh asked contestants to record an observation about their housemates. In his observation, Kiran used derogatory words about Akshay and Apurva.

Infuriated by his comments, Akshay confronted the Swarajya actor. Kiran didn’t back off from his comments and repeated them. Apurva was also left shocked to listen to her name being mentioned in these comments. She couldn’t help but question the audacity of Kiran for daring to use such vulgar language. Apurva asked Kiran to mind his words while speaking to someone. However, the Mulgi Zali Ho actor kept laughing and made an extremely distasteful comment about Akshay as well.

The Bhakharwadi series actor immediately asked Kiran to apologise for this comment. The promo ended with Kiran saying that housemates like Akshay deserved these comments.

This altercation received mixed reactions from users. A fan was happy to see Kiran gather the courage to speak the truth about contestants like Akshay and Apurva. Another wrote that no matter how shrewd actors like Akshay and Apurva are, it doesn’t justify the words used by Kiran. Users also requested Kiran to not spoil Satara’s name by using such crass language.

