Bigg Boss Marathi: Meenal Shah, Vikas Patil Argue As 7 Housemates Battle For Title

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 will see the continuation of a fight between two contestants – Meenal Shah and Vikas Patil. They were seen having a verbal spat last night during the ‘Ticket to finale’ task. While the contestants enjoyed Bigg Boss’ birthday bash on Monday, on Tuesday the makers began the nomination process for this week. A total of four contestants from the top 7 have been nominated for eviction this week. This week two contestants will get evicted from the house.

In the recent nomination task on Tuesday, the seven housemates got a birthday bomb in each round. The rule of the nomination was that the contestant who get the bomb would have a right to nominate any contestant. Eventually, four contestants Mira Jagannath, Sonali Patil, Utkarsh Shinde, and Vikas Patil get nominated for the elimination this week.

During the nomination process, Meenal and Vikas engaged in a war of words. Vikas was angered by Meenal’s decision to nominate Mira Jagannath. He termed the decision “unfair”. Meenal got irritated with his statement and said, “You are always crying instead of playing fair.” While they were fighting, other contestants were having cake. Many of them were also seen dancing to Bollywood songs.

Currently, seven housemates — Jay, Meenal, Meera, Sonali, Utkarsh, Vishal and Vikas – are in the house and competing to win the trophy and prize money of Rs 20 lakh.

Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 is currently in its final leg. The show is all set to conclude on 26 December 2021. The first episode of the show premiered on September 19, 2021. It is airing on Colors Marathi and is available for streaming on the Voot app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.