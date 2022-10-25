CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss Marathi: Megha Ghadge's Startling Revelations About Yogesh Jadhav Viral
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss Marathi: Megha Ghadge's Startling Revelations About Yogesh Jadhav Viral

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 12:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Megha also said that she tried explaining to him numerous times to mind his words while speaking.

Megha also said that she tried explaining to him numerous times to mind his words while speaking.

Yogesh was reprimanded by Bigg Boss for his aggressive behaviour.

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, remains the talk of the town with its interesting tasks and a revamped format. Recently, the eviction of actress Megha Ghadge became an intense topic of discussion. Megha had to leave the house after she received less votes in comparison to her counterparts Kiran Mane and Amruta Deshmukh.

After her exit from the house, the Chal Dhar Pakad actress lashed out at fitness trainer Yogesh Jadhav for his behaviour. Megha said that it was becoming increasingly unbearable to tolerate Yogesh’s lack of respect towards housemates. She made these revelations in a conversation with News 18 Lokmat.

Top showsha video

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 25, 2022, 12:09 IST
last updated:October 25, 2022, 12:09 IST