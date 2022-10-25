Bigg Boss Marathi: Megha Ghadge's Startling Revelations About Yogesh Jadhav Viral

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, remains the talk of the town with its interesting tasks and a revamped format. Recently, the eviction of actress Megha Ghadge became an intense topic of discussion. Megha had to leave the house after she received less votes in comparison to her counterparts Kiran Mane and Amruta Deshmukh.

After her exit from the house, the Chal Dhar Pakad actress lashed out at fitness trainer Yogesh Jadhav for his behaviour. Megha said that it was becoming increasingly unbearable to tolerate Yogesh’s lack of respect towards housemates. She made these revelations in a conversation with News 18 Lokmat.

Top showsha video