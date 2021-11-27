Bigg Boss Marathi: Netizens Back Vikas Patil After his Heated Exchange With Vishal Nikam

Following a war of words between Vikas Patil and Vishal Nikam during the captaincy task on Bigg Boss Marathi season 3, netizens have backed the former and trended #ViewersWithVikasPatil on Twitter to show their support. Once BFF, Vishal and Vikas were engaged in a heated argument with the former calling the latter loser who then labelled him a liar. The episode was broadcast on November 25 and viewers extended their support to Vikas on November 26 by tweeting in his support.

As days are passing, the contestants have changed their games and strategies. Vikas Patil and Vishal Nikam were considered the most adored BFFs of the Bigg Boss Marathi house and their fans used to call them ‘Jay and Viru.’ However, for the past few days, there have been differences among them.

In the fish market task, Vikas told Vishal that they should destroy the fish and money of the opposite team, but the latter refused. Fans were shocked and felt disappointed with Vishal’s game and not helping his friend Vikas. Later, both Vishal and Vikas were seen arguing. This led to the fans extending their support to Vikas with #ViewersWithVikasPatil which also became one of the top trends on Twitter on November 26.

In my opinion, Vikas is the only contestant who understood the game well since day 1 and all thanks to his strategies, team B is standing so strong in the show now. @manjrekarmahesh@VootSelect@BiggBossMarathi#ViewersWithVikasPatil pic.twitter.com/67BrQpCirB— Ꮟ༏𝚐𝚐 Ꮟ༏rđđ (@GZeroC) November 25, 2021

In the last week, Jay Dudhan and Utkarsh Shinde became the captaincy candidates by winning the task ‘Mhavryacha Laglay Naad.’ Later, Utkarsh asked Mira Jagganath to take his candidacy as he was not willing to become the captain of the house. Now, Jay Dudhane and Mira Jagganath will fight it out for captaincy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.