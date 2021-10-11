Bigg Boss Marathi: Popular Contestant  Akshay Waghmare Evicted From House

Actor Akshay Waghmare on Sunday became the first member to leave the house in the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi, currently airing on Colors Marathi. The show, known for its surprising twists and turns, in its Sunday episode saw popular contestant Akshay’s eviction from the house. He had been winning the audience’s hearts since the start of the show on September 17. Since last week, he was among the nominated contestants alongside Santosh Chaudhari, Trupti Desai, Surekha Kudachi.

In the weekend Chavadi special episode on Sunday, show host Manjrekar announced Trupti, Surekha, and Santosh as the safe candidates. He revealed that Akshay has been eliminated from the show. The housemates were emotional while bidding adieu to Akshay.

Akshay Waghmare, a renowned actor and grandson of the legendary Marathi actor Dada Kondk, entered the show with 15 other contestants. Now, there are 14 contestants after his eviction, a wild card entry, and Shivleela Patil leaving the show midway for her treatment.

Through the third season of Bigg Boss Marathi, Akshay’s fans learnt more about his personal life. The audience also praised his behaviour in the house. While talking to Akshay after eviction, show host Mahesh Manjrekar gave him the title of the decent player of the season.

Talking about his experience in the show, Akshay said, “I will miss Jai, Vishal, and Utkarsh the most. Living in a Bigg Boss house is very difficult. However, I did all the tasks honestly.”

During the show, Akshay had informed other contestants that he was missing his family and his 4-month-old daughter. Akshay married politician Arun Gawli’s daughter Yogita in 2020. On May 7, 2021, Akshay and Yogita became parents of a baby girl.

Aksay, who has appeared in many TV shows and films (mostly in the Marathi language), won the title ‘Hottest Man Of Marathi TV’ in 2019.

