Bigg Boss Marathi Promo: Gayatri, Minal Argue While Performing Number Task

Every week, contestants in Bigg Boss Marathi get a task to perform and more often than not, these tasks lead to fights among the contestants. The audience will get to see something similar this week as well. Minal and Gayatri will be seen getting involved in a heated argument, the new promo shows.

The contestants had number-stands in front of them, and they were supposed to stand on them. Sneha stood on number 1, Meenal at number 2, Gayatri at number 3, Vikas on 4, Sonali, Neetha, Dadus on 5,6 and 7 respectively, while Utkarsh, Jay and Vishal stood on numbers 8, 9 and 10.

The contestants also had to convince each other to let them stand at the number they thought they deserved. It was while trying to convince each other that Minal and Gayatri got into a heated argument. A video of the same has been posted on the official Instagram handle of Colors Marathi.

In the video, Jay can be seen saying that he deserves to be number one, while Sneha should be standing at number 7. Sneha immediately dismisses Jay. In this discussion of who deserves to be in the top positions, the two — Gayatri and Minal — ended up fighting.

This post has received several comments in just a few hours of being posted. Several users have said that Vishal deserved to be in the number one position, while many have also backed Jay. Now, who will get to stand in the number one position and where the other contestants will stand will soon be disclosed.

