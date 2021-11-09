Bigg Boss Marathi Promo: Vishal and Sonali Discuss ‘Scorpion Gang’

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi is witnessing some serious twists and turns every passing day. On Monday, Colors Marathi released on Instagram a promo which has left the audience curious about the “scorpion gang". From the promo, it also appears that there’s going to be a rift between Meenal and Vikas. In the video shared by the channel, Vikas was talking to Sonali about the “scorpion gang".

In a piece of gossip that came out from Vishal Nikam’s gossip booth on Monday, his fans were gossiping about Sonali, which the former didn’t like. However, this development has also seen Meenal entering the game in full force. Has Meenal really started her game? Things are slowly getting interesting with this ‘scorpion gang’ chatter.

Vikas is seen discussing with Sonali the so-called ‘scorpion gang’ which Meenal is allegedly a part of. Sonali replies, saying that Meenal may have started her game. After a while, Sonali asks him why he goes and sits with this particular bunch of people. Vikas replies that he doesn’t initiate a conversation with them; rather, it is they who come and talk to him.

Every day new equations emerge in the house of Bigg Boss Marathi. Currently, there are only two groups in the house. In each task, members of the group try to get hold of the captaincy, leading to fights and arguments. Mahesh Manjrekar can be seen on the weekends where he grills the contestants on their conduct in the house. Trupti Desai was the latest to be evicted, and now things are set to get more interesting.

