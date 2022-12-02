Bigg Boss Marathi: Rakhi Sawant To Judge Contestants In This Week’s Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 is currently witnessing a roller coaster of emotions as contestants are set to meet their family members. To pump up the contestants’ morale, Bigg Boss has started family reunions. Hence, the forthcoming episodes will be emotional, for both the audience and the contestants. Amulya Gowda is the captain of the house, but now the time has come to replace him. A new battle between wild card contestants and former contestants has begun.

But what’s the task? Read on.

The task is to entertain the audience, and then the queen of entertainment Rakhi Sawant will judge the contestants and give remarks on it. The member, who will shine in the task and entertain Rakhi, will be the captain of the house. In the previous episode, BB has just shared a promo showing what the upcoming battle will be about. Now, let’s see who will win the captaincy of the house.

Now coming back to the family reunions, the first to reunite with their families were candidates Divya Uruduga and Rakesh Adiga.

Divya got teary upon seeing her mother and even requested that she sing a song for her. She greeted her mother inside the exclusive captain’s room by giving her an embrace. “Play the way you are playing”, her mother advised her. Following this, each competitor was delighted and eager to meet their loved ones. Bigg Boss changed the game such that the contestants had to decide how much time they would get to spend with their families.

In the subsequent episodes, the participants will get to meet and interact with the family members for a brief period of time.

