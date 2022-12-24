Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4: Rakhi Sawant’s Boyfriend Adil Pays Surprise Visit to Show

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi is inching towards the end. In just 20 days, one of the contestants will be taking home the winner’s trophy. In the remaining two weeks, the housemates are finally getting to meet their families, after being away from them for 80 days. This is being done as part of the show’s ‘Bigg Boss Family Week’. As the contestants meet their family members, it seems like they are regaining their lost confidence. There was one contestant, for whom no one came. We are talking about Rakhi Sawant. But fortunately, the queen of entertainment is in for a surprise as her boyfriend is going to visit her in the Bigg Boss house soon.

Rakhi, who has also been a part of Bigg Boss Hindi previously, entered Bigg Boss Marathi as a wild card challenger. Like always, she has been entertaining the viewers, as well as the housemates with her antics. Recently, she was seen feeling low and expressing her regret as no one from her family came to meet her. But now, her boyfriend Adil Durrani will come to meet Rakhi in the Bigg Boss house.

The latest promo shows how Adil comes to the house to surprise Rakhi during family week. The diva almost jumps with joy, upon seeing her boyfriend after such a long time. She introduces Adil to the other housemates. Rakhi even seems emotional, as she wasn’t expecting this heart-warming surprise from Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss Marathi is telecast on Colours Marathi, every Monday to Friday at 10 PM and Saturday to Sunday at 9.30 PM. The show is hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar.

