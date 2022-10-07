Bigg Boss Marathi: Shreyas Talpade's Grand Entry In BB House Generates Excitement

The much-awaited fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi has already begun. Now actor Shreyas Talpade has also entered the BB house. The recent promo of Bigg Boss has been released on the official Colors Marathi page and Shreyas is seen entering the BB house. Along with the video, the caption reads, “Shreyas Talpade’s explosive entry in BIGG BOSS Marathi house! BIGG BOSS Marathi.”

The promo of Bigg Boss has been released and Shreyas is seen entering the house. Did Shreyas ditch the Mazhi Tuzhi Reshmigath series after coming to Bigg Boss?

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi has finally started. Sixteen celebrity contestants have entered the Bigg Boss house this time. The game has begun. But now, actor Shreyas Talpade’s entry has taken the expectation of the viewers to the next level.

Shreyas Talpade enters the house in a unique style. Everyone’s attention is on what will be the commotion with the entry of Shreyas Talpade.

As soon as the promo was shared on social media, fans said that Shreyas came to promote his new movie Aapdi Thapdi. Now, whether Shreyas has entered the house as a contestant or for the movie’s promotion is not clear yet. Similarly, everyone is eager to watch how the other contestants will react after seeing Shreyas in the house.

Shreyas Talpade recently returned to Marathi cinema after 6 years with Anand Karir’s project Aapdi Thapdi. The movie gives tribute to the beautiful stories of Malgudi Days. Aapdi Thaapdi revolves around a stingy farmer whose family leaves him because of his silly actions. Can he regain his family and rebuild respect for himself? The film features Mukta Barve, Sandeep Pathak, and Navin Prabhakar in pivotal roles.

