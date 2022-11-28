Bigg Boss Marathi: Tejaswini Lonari and Amruta Dhongade’s Friendship Gone For A Toss?

After 50 days, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 saw yet another elimination last week. Samruddhi Jadhav, a star of Splitsvilla, was evicted from the show. This week’s nominees for eviction were Prasad Jawade, Apurva Nemlekar, Akshay Kelkar, Rohit Shinde, Amruta Deshmukh and Samruddhi Jadhav.

Samruddhi Jadhav and Rohit Shinde finished last in the elimination round. Amruta Dhongade, her closest friend from the Bigg Boss house broke down in tears as she bid Samruddhi farewell. She was urged by Samruddhi not to cry since evictions are a part of the show.

After elimination, Amruta sat alone. Later, Tejaswini came next to her to talk. The two seemed to bond, and a new-found friendship was developing but a task drifted the two apart.

In the task, contestants had to choose who they trust in the show. Also, they had to dump in the dustbin the placard of one of the contestants who they consider fake. In the task, Amruta discarded Tejaswini’s photo and said that after the exit of Samruddhi, she is not playing at the forefront, and hence she doesn’t deserve to stay in the Bigg Boss house.

To this, there was a verbal spat in the house between Tejaswini and Amruta.

Earlier, Prasad Jawade was criticised by host Mahesh Manjrekar for his confused and pointless exchanges with Amruta Deshmukh. Prasad was questioned by Mahesh Manjrekar on why he had asked about Amruta’s facial lip hair. Mahesh confronted Prasad in a rage and remarked, “Prasad, I’m not sure what the issue is. What’s the big deal if someone has hair on their legs or upper lip? Why is it important to you? In the house, you are a unique case study. I don’t know why you receive requests like that."

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar attacked Prasad and Amruta, claiming that their arguments were misunderstood by the general public. Later, Prasad expressed his regret to Mahesh for having questioned Amruta Deshmukh about her private matters.

