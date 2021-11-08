Bigg Boss Marathi: Trupti Desai's Shocking Evictions Leaves Housemates in Tears

Trupti Desai, one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Marathi season 3, was evicted last weekend and everyone got emotional while seeing the activist leave the house. While going out of the house, she advised all the housemates to play well. Besides the eviction, the members of Colors Marathi pariwar went to meet the housemates in Bigg Boss. Antara and Malhar of “Jeev Majha Guntala" had a lot of fun with the house mates. The audience also got to see some amazing performances.

Host Mahesh Manjrekar also said that Trupti’s eviction from the show was shocking and praised her for being one of the best players in the house. As Trupti hugged all the housemates while leaving the house, her friends in the house Dadus, Gayatri Datar, Mira Jagganath and Utkarsh Shinde seemed particularly shocked and sad. Her friendship with these people was also loved by the viewers.

As far as Trupti’s journey in the house is concerned, she entered the house as one of the strongest contestants. Outside the house, she is a social worker known for raising her voice against discrimination faced by women.

She is also the founder of a Pune based NGO. The audience got to see the emotional side of a strong activist in the house. She was one of those contestants who made headlines in a short period.

This shocking eviction has left her fans sad and disappointed. Trupti won many hearts with her competitive spirit inside the house. However, it looks like that was not enough. Sonali Patil, Meenal Shah, Vishal Nikam and Jay Dudhane have survived the week after getting nominated alongside Trupti. While this week’s nomination did not go as expected, let’s see what is in store for the fans in the days and weeks to come.

