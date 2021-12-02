Bigg Boss Marathi: With 4 Weeks to Go For Finale, Contestants Forming New Alliances

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi has reached an extremely interesting point. Right now, only 8 contestants are left in the house and only four weeks are left for the Grand Finale. Therefore, every single contestant is trying their best to survive. The latest development is that Vishal and Meenal have become allies in the house.

In the latest episode, Vishal and Meenal will be seen discussing the captaincy task. The relationships between the members of the household are undergoing massive changes every single day. The cold vibes between Meera, Gayatri and Jay will also end very soon. Vishal will be seen telling Meenal to play for herself and say the same thing to Vikas.

After many days in the house of Bigg Boss Marathi, Team B will be finally seen sitting together and discussing. Here, a second member has been inducted into the group for a few days, and that member is Gayatri Datar.

Vishal and Vikas will be seen engaging in discussions. Vikas made a funny request, which made everyone burst into laughter.

Apart from that, Meenal and Vikas will also be seen having a discussion. The two now appear to be backing each other. Meenal said that Vishal was lying.

Vishal asked, “In which school do they teach you to lie?” adding “Let’s talk about this when the cameras are off.”

He said, “We have been waiting for three days for you to come to us and apologise." Then Vikas ended the conversation with a funny request not to nominate him for elimination

