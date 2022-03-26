Bigg Boss Marathi's Sneha Wagh Meets Santosh K Chaudhari at Restaurant. See Pics

Actor Sneha Wagh and Santosh K Chaudhari aka Dadus have been best pals since they met in Bigg Boss Marathi season 3. Even after the show’s completion, they stayed in touch. The two have been spotted quite often at various events and shoots. Recently, they were spotted together again at a restaurant.

Sneha shared a couple of photos with Santosh on Instagram and wrote, “It’s always so warm and positive meeting Dadus." The actor also attached a heart emoji. Santosh was overwhelmed with emotions and replied in the comment section with heart emoticons.

Sneha looked resplendent in a green suit with floral imprints and orange chunni. Santosh looked dapper in a black shirt and colour coordinated pants. Santosh complimented his look with a lot of chains and rings.

There was another reason for this cordial relationship between Sneha and Santosh. Sneha’s father had passed away before she entered the house. It was because of this reason Sneha considered Santosh a fatherly figure. Sneha also wrote an emotional letter to Santosh in the Bigg Boss house.

They were seen saving each other from eviction during their stay in Bigg Boss house. Santosh had proven himself as one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. He even consumed bitter gourd and egg mixture.

Santosh then went on to shave his head to save Jay Dudhane. Sneha’s companionship with Jay was also a topic of attention. She was surprised after getting to know that her ex-husband Aavishkar Darwhekar was also a contestant in this house.

On the work front, Sneha will be seen in Respect, written and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. Apart from Sneha, Sarika Thakur, Anant Jog, Govind Namdeo, Usha Nadkarni and others will also be seen in this film.

