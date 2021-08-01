Bigg Boss OTT: Actor Karan Nath Revealed as Second Official Contestant

Bollywood actor Karan Nath has been revealed as the second contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. The makers on Sunday shared a teaser of the second contestant. However, they have not revealed the name. “Oohhh oohhh did you see that high flying kick…..that smile….that swimming pool ka dive😍 Kaun hai yeh mystery man? Guess kar paye? Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai on 8th Aug only on Voot (sic)," the caption read.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with Paagalpan opposite Aarti Agarwal. He was later seen in films Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, Tum - A Dangerous Obsession and Sssshh…. and Tera Kya Hoga Johnny. He was last seen in Guns in Banaras, which was a remake of the 2007 Tamil film Polladhavan.

Singer Neha Bhasin was revealed as the first contestant of Bigg Boss OTT. The makers shared an introduction video of the singer and captioned it, “Apne edgy andaaz se sabka dil jeetne aa rahi hai,Bigg Boss OTT ki pehli contestant Neha Bhasin! Kya aap excited ho to watch her? Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai on 8th Aug only on Voot (sic)."

Bigg Boss OTT will premier on Voot Select starting August 8. Karan Johar will be hosting the first leg of the reality show which will arrive exclusively on OTT before going on TV.

