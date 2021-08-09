Bigg Boss OTT: Actor Karan Nath Says 'Would Love to Relaunch Myself With This Show'

Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa actor Karan Nath made a comeback in showbiz last year with the film Guns of Banaras after taking a long break, since 2009. Now, he is all set to relaunch himself with Bigg Boss OTT that premiered on Voot on August 8. Karan, who is looking forward to his journey in the house, said he wanted to be a part of the show for a long time.

“It is a reality game show that I wanted to be a part of for a long time and I made my comeback last year. But I would love to take this as a challenge and love to win the show and set an example for actors who want to relaunch themselves. I would love to take this as an opportunity to relaunch myself with Bigg Boss," he expressed.

Karan said he wants to be as real as possible in the show. “I don’t want to showcase any kind of particular side of me, I just want to be as real as possible. Because inside the house people do end up losing themselves and they become someone else. So I want to be myself, and I want to be as calm as possible. I know, there’ll be many situations where people will try to provoke me. And that’s the whole game inside the house. So I will have to be smart about it, and I am a person who never holds back. I always give it back and I always stand up for people who are right, and I’ll be supporting them."

An ardent viewer of the show, Karan has watched almost all seasons of Bigg Boss and is well aware of what goes inside the house. However, he is not worried about any controversy that may arise in the future. “Honestly, I’m not worried about controversies, I’m super excited. And I think any kind of publicity is fine, negative or positive. At the end of the day, people are talking about you and that’s it."

So what strategy will the actor adapt to make sure he remains true to his nature and his co-contestants are not able to change him?

“I think that would be a challenge. The contestants will try to change the way I am. They would want me to go crazy inside the house. But I will only show aggression where it matters the most, where I feel something wrong is going on in the house. Then only I’ll show aggression. Otherwise, I’m not the type to pick up a fight or corner someone just for content. I’m not at all like that. I will stand up for the right thing, and that’s what I always follow and I will always follow," answered Karan.

