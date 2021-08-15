Bigg Boss OTT: Actress Urfi Javed Gets Eliminated at the End of First Week

Actress and Instagram influencer Urfi Javed was the first elimination on Bigg Boss OTT, the digital chapter of the reality show this year. The show began a week ago with 13 contestants, and Urfi became the first participant to exit the show on Sunday. She was nominated alongside Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty, who were saved by the audience’s votes.

Urfi is a television actress best known for her roles in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Hailing from Lucknow, Urfi started her career in 2016 by playing the role of Avni Pant in the Sony TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania which starred Priyanshu Jora and Namita Dubey. The 25-year-old has since then appeared in several television shows back-to-back. Her latest appearance was as Tanisha Chakraborty in the Kasautii Zindagi Kay reboot starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. She is also a popular influencer on Instagram.

Before entering the show, the actress told News18 about her hopes of making it to Bigg Boss 15 which will air on TV. “I want to win the televised version. That is my hope from the show. Now that I’m going inside the house, I will definitely not keep my hopes down. The hope is to win the show," she said.

Her elimination happened at the end of a dramatic episode during which Karan Johar came down heavily on contestants and their attitude about the show. Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat were in the line of fire as Karan questioned each of their behaviour on the show.

