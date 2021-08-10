Bigg Boss OTT: After Divya-Shamita, Pratik Gets Into a Fight With Zeeshan

Bigg boss OTT has started with a lot of fights and arguments from day one among the house inmates. Pratik Sehajpal seems to have differences with almost every constant of the show in the beginning itself. First of all, Pratik had a fight with Divya Agarwal and the two had a huge argument, after which the host Karan Johar had to come in between to stop the fight. But then as soon as the contestants entered the house Pratik had a clash with Divya again. After Divya, Pratik had some issues with Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh too.

Pratik was also seen having a physical fight with Zeeshan Khan. As a result of the fight, several inmates went against Pratik while some tried to understand him too. The contestants including Karan Nath, Shamita Shetty, Akshara Singh and Urfi Javed went against Pratik but Nishant Bhatt is one of those who tried to understand him.

The argument between Pratik and Zeeshan escalated to such an extent that it ended up in a physical fight.

Outside the Bigg Boss house many are reacting to the aggressive behaviour of Pratik on social media. When Pratik had a fight with Divya before this, Varun Sood, her boyfriend too gave a reaction. A lot of users supported Varun and blamed Pratik for constantly fighting with someone or the other.

The Bigg Boss OTT was launched on Voot from August 8. The digital version of Bigg Boss 15 will be streaming on Voot for six weeks after which the show will shift to TV. Karan Johar is the host of the digital version while Salman Khan will be hosting on TV as always. The audience will be able to see the contestants 24×7. This time the viewers will also have a say in punishments, tasks and elimination too.

