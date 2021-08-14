Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh Age-shames Shamita Shetty, Says 'She's As Old As My Mom'

Hosted by Karan Johar, Bigg Boss OTT started with much fanfare. Boasting of a strong roster of contestants, the show will exclusively air on streaming platform Voot. This edition’s contestants are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Millind Gaba, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Now, no season of Bigg Boss is ever complete without arguments and controversies and the journey this season has just begun. The show has never failed to entertain its audiences through years and this season is no different. In fact, with an eclectic mix of contestants, Bigg Boss OTT has taken the entertainment quotient notches higher.

But sometimes certain arguments cross the line and border on regressive content. In recent episodes, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty had a heated argument. The argument took place over a granola bar. Akshara went on to comment that Shamita should keep her starry airs to herself and that she is as old as her mother. In a conversation with fellow contestant Urfi Javed, she referred to Shamita as “maasi (maternal aunt)." The Bhojpuri star was also surprised that Shamita is in her early 40s, considering how long she’s been working. The duo was also seen commenting on the fact that Shamita couldn’t win the third season of Bigg Boss which she had participated in. She had to make an exit from the reality show to attend sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding.

In episodes prior to this argument, the Mohabbatein actress had politely asked other contestants to stay away from the gluten-free products which is only sent for her and singer Neha Bhasin. The show has just begun and each contestant is trying their own way to woo the viewers. This season of Bigg Boss seems promising with many strong personas housed under one roof. Till now, the show is getting a good response and it won’t be wrong to say that people are enjoying it.

