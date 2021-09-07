Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh Makes Shocking Claim After Eviction; Check Here

In the most recent “Sunday Ka Vaar" episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba’s connection got evicted. After coming out of the house, a video of Akshara is going viral. In the video, the actor blamed the makers of the show for her eviction. She claimed that the people who asked her questions in the ‘Sunday Ka Vaar’ episode were not the audience but the team members of Bigg Boss OTT.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTfF9-bhZfh/?utm_medium=copy_link

They were not the real audience and their faces were known to me, she said, adding that she went blank all of a sudden and thought what was happening. The actor further added that when suddenly someone starts coming at you, you start thinking about what is happening.

The “Sunday Ka Vaar" episode began with the host, Karan Johar, before some questions from the audience were taken. It seemed as if Akshara Singh was on the audience’s radar. The audience asked three consecutive questions of the actress. These questions were related to the arguments and fights that happened with Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty. Akshara showed a lot of confidence while answering these questions. However, Karan reprimanded her several times. Akshara also apologized to Neha and Shamita for her behaviour.

Akshara has shared the video of her elimination on her Instagram account as well. In the video, she can be seen getting emotional while getting eliminated from the show. Sharing the video, she wrote this is a beginning and not an end.

