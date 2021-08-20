Bigg Boss OTT: Can You Guess Which Contestant Madhuri Dixit is Rooting for?

Bigg Boss OTT has been loaded with verbal spats, controversies, and revelations. In just a couple of days, the controversial reality show has successfully grasped the viewer’s attention. Though it is too soon to like or dislike a contestant, people have started to support their favorites. Some BB house members like Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Akshara Singh, and Shamita Shetty have already started to add spice and content to the show, others including Raqesh Bapat, Milind Gaba, and Neha Bhasin have kept their cards up close to themselves.

Several TV stars have come out in support of their friends who are currently locked in the BB OTT house. Now, one of the contestants, Karan Nath who is popular for working in films like Paagalpan, Sssshhh… and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, has received support from Bollywood. Recently, the contestant has been receiving a lot of accolades for his conduct in the Bigg Boss OTT.

After veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene has also given her best wishes to Karan. Taking to Twitter, Madhuri wrote, “Wish you all the best Karan Nath for your Bigg Boss OTT Debut.”

Wish you all the best #KaranNath for your Bigg Boss OTT Debut.— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 19, 2021

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Shakti not only asked people to watch Bigg Boss but also urged them to support and shower love on Karan. In his very own swag style, he rooted for the young actor. “Slow and steady wins the race and he will,” Shakti added. Karan’s gameplay is liked by many, his co-actors, friends, and fans have hailed him for his endurance so far.

Before entering the house, Karan had revealed in one of his interviews that of all the seasons of Bigg Boss, he thoroughly enjoyed the 13th edition of the show and his favourite contestant was Sidharth Shukla.

For the unversed, Sidharth lifted the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, while Asim Riaz emerged as the runner-up.

