Bigg Boss OTT: Consider This Show as My Godfather, Says Choreographer Nishant Bhatt

Choreographer Nishant Bhatt is not new to the world of reality shows. He won Super Dancer 3 and later appeared in several other dance reality shows. Now, he is all set to get a taste of something different with the controversial format Bigg Boss. Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Nishant spoke to us about his expectations and revealed that his close ones always told him he was cut out for a show like this.

“When I got the offer I thought it was time I should try something different in my life and Bigg Boss is a show that teaches you a lot and gives you a reality check on a lot of things. It is a different journey altogether. So I thought why not challenge myself?", he said.

“All my friends and family members keep telling me that I am made for Bigg Boss, because of the way I am- the way I get mad or I’m funny, or the way I fight. I have always had a different perspective and outlook towards life and this is what I want to showcase to the audience. The fans I have right now, like me because of my work, my choreography. But for the first time, people will see me as a personality and how I am in front of the camera," added the dancer.

Asked if he’s concerned the show might change his outlook and him as a person, he answered, “I do not know what is going to happen in the show but it will definitely not snatch away my talent for choreography. So when I come back from it, I will go back to choreographing again. I consider Bigg Boss my godfather because I think this is a huge opportunity and a big thing for me, which has never happened before in my 15 years of working in the industry. At the end of the day, I will be responsible for my words and actions

So will the seasoned choreographer miss his work once he steps inside the house of Bigg Boss? “Here, I make everyone dance. Once I enter the house, I will be making everyone dance on my fingers. So, I will be choreographing all day (laughs)", concluded Nishant.

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar has premiered on August 8 on Voot.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Bigg Boss 15, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

