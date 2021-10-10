Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Zeeshan Khan Reveals a Casting Director Had Asked Him to Take Off His Pants

TV actor Zeeshan Khan, who shot to fame with his attempt to board a flight in a bathrobe, and eventually made way to Bigg Boss OTT, has revealed a casting couch experience he had faced. In an interview recently, Zeeshan talked about his casting couch experience with a director. The actor revealed that a casting director of a “really nice production house" had called him for a meeting and asked him to take off his pants.

Zeeshan revealed on Zoom’s By Invite Only that the incident took place when he was already ‘semi-known’. “So, he calls me there and he is like, ‘You know what, this guy is like a college baddie, so I want to see how physically fit you are. Can you take your T-shirt off?’ I was like, ‘Okay, I am cool with that.’ I take my T-shirt off. After that, he is like, ‘I want to see your legs because a lot of people work only on their upper body and not their lower body’," Zeeshan recalled.

The actor told the director that he was not comfortable stripping. But he was told, ‘Arre yaar, ab toh samajh hi gaya hoga tu. The director named a few celebrities and said that he was responsible for their successful careers. Zeeshan told him that it was their choice, and he would never want to resort to a compromise. The casting director then told him that many say no at first, only to come back a month later, willing to do anything to get work. Zeeshan said that he ‘won’t be able to sleep at night peacefully’ if he got projects on the basis of anything else other than merit.

Read: Bigg Boss OTT’s Zeeshan Khan Announces His Relationship with Reyhna Pandit, Calls Her ‘My Girl’

Zeeshan put his fit body on ample display during his stint on Bigg Boss OTT, before he was ousted for getting violent. He recently took to Instagram to share a romantic picture with his Kumkum Bhagya co-star Reyhna Pandit. He confirmed after months of speculation that he is in a relationship with Reyhna. In the picture, the lovebirds can be seen sharing a passionate kiss.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.