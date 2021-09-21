Bigg Boss OTT Contestants Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal Defend Their Closeness Against Heavy Trolling

Bigg Boss OTT has concluded with Divya Agarwal being crowned the winner of the digital-only edition of the reality show, hosted by Karan Johar. However, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin continue to be trolled on social media for their closeness on the show. neha more because she is married.

Neha was disturbed after her elimination as she learnt that her husband Sameer Uddin, mother and other family members were getting trolled due to her closeness with co-contestant Pratik. She took to social media to express how she felt about all the negative comments about her and Pratik’s bonding in the house. “Honest to God, the morning after I got out. Read all the negativity, heard the trolling against Sameer, mom, my sister and brother, a part of me wanted to really die. I felt that darkness again. But my family’s love, Sameer’s calmness and support, Bling’s (her dog) kisses, Mummas constant calling and loud positive support of my fans resurrected me. If you think negativity and trolling and constant commenting is right then, my favorite line from an old song, Aise jahan se kyun hum dil lagayein. If liars, plotters, people who bitched and played with each other’s minds were accepted then all I can say is. Am all about love and till my last breath I shall be (sic)."

Meanwhile, Pratik also shared a note on social media and defended Neha and their bond during Bigg Boss OTT stay. “Guys I have one request to all of you who love me and support me. Please don’t say anything wrong to Neha. Don’t blame her because I was also equally involved in everything and I accept it but she has been a true and honest friend for me and has unconditionally and honestly stood up for me and that means a lot to me. It was a pure and true friendship and true emotions were involved. Please usko kuchh bhi mat bolo and ya toh mujhe bhi bolo (I request you to either not criticise her or criticise me as well). I respect her and I am thankful to her for always being there for me and main bhi uske liye honest tha (I was honest with her too). Please one request guys. She’s a great friend and a great woman. She’s an inspiration and I will always respect and have that gratitude in my heart for her! Thank you @nehabhasin4u (sic)."

Meanwhile, Pratik has become the first confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 15 after he took the bag during the finale night of Bigg Boss OTT.

