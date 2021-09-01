Bigg Boss OTT: Controversies That Have Already Happened

In a historic first, Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar is streaming 24×7 on OTT, on Voot. Moreover, audiences can also catch the reality show episodes from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm and Sundays at 8 pm, all exclusive for six weeks.

Shamita Shetty age-shamed

In recent episodes, Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty had a heated argument over a granola bar. Akshara went on to comment that Shamita is as old as her mother. In another conversation with now evicted contestant Urfi Javed, the Bhojpuri actress referred to Shamita as “maasi (maternal aunt)."

Zeeshan Khan thrown out of the Bigg Boss OTT house

Zeeshan Khan has been ousted from Bigg Boss OTT after he got violent with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Zeeshan had a major fight with Pratik during Boss Man and Boss Lady task. In the middle of the task, Bigg Boss asked all housemates to gather in the living area and asked Zeeshan to leave the show.

Rakhi Sawant reached Bigg Boss OTT set in Spider-Man costume

Rakhi Sawant packed her bags and reached Bigg Boss OTT set in a Spider-Man costume. She was upset that she wasn’t invited to Bigg Boss OTT. She also questioned why SidNaaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill) were invited but not her. Following this, Rakhi got invited as a guest on Sunday Ka Vaar episode.

Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat love angle

The growing closeness between Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT has become the talk of the town. Raqesh is often seen waking up Shamita by kissing her hand, and that continues throughout the day. So much so that the fans are actually rooting for them to get married.

Neha Bhasin kissing Ridhima Pandit

In a recent episode, while performing a task, singer Neha Bhasin kissed TV actress Ridhima Pandit on her lips, leaving everyone, including the actor, surprised. Neha was seen inching towards a still Ridhima and attempting to give a peck on her lips to distract her.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here