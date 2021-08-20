Bigg Boss OTT Day 11 Highlights: Pratik Destroys BB Property; Divya and Zeeshan Are New Captains

Pratik Sehajpal is back in action! Just when the audience thought that the contestants had shaken hands and moved on from all the ugly fights and hard feelings, the very next day the house saw fights like never before. Any given task is incomplete without fights and differences of opinion, the housemates have made it very clear.

Bigg Boss announced the next task that would decide the next Boss Man and Lady of the house. The task started with Bigg Boss asking the contestants the name of one connection who they don’t want to see become the next Boss Man and Boss Lady at all. The contestants decided that Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty should not be given another chance, and hence they both got out of the race. As a result, the duo ended up becoming the ‘sanchalaks’. The task started with contestants collecting dominos from the BB factory, and each domino had a letter on it, each connection had to make the name of the contestant that they want to eliminate. The connection who survives till the third round with a maximum number of letters will be announced Boss Man and Lady.

While the task sounds interesting, the housemates ended up making it more challenging and added some extra drama to it. As always, Zeeshan who has performed all the tasks with dedication alongside his partner Divya Agarwal ended up taking the tasks to a whole new level. Zeeshan got so competitive that he got into yet another fight with Pratik Sehajpal.

Well, the task got more interesting when the connection between Muskan (Moose) Jattana and Nishant Bhat turned to the ‘sanchalaks’ for justice, both Raqesh and Shamita surprised them with disqualification. Following this, Pratik created a stir in the house by destroying Bigg Boss property. He lashed out at Raqesh and Shamita for disqualifying his friends Nishant and Moose and called their decision “unfair."

On the other hand, while Zeeshan fought with the opposing team, his partner Divya Agarwal addressed the fact that she doesn’t like Neha Bhasin and that as a connection he needs to trust her. But Zeeshan being himself, didn’t seem to be convinced by Divya and her reasons. However, at the end of the day, all that mattered was who became the Boss Man and Lady. The ‘sanchalaks’ decided to give the winning tag to none other than Zeeshan and Divya. It is time that the audience gets to see how the new Boss Man and Lady run the house.

