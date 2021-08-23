Bigg Boss OTT Day 14 Highlights: Shamita Shetty Speaks About Family Going Through Rough Time

Karan Johar hosted show Bigg Boss OTT wrapped up another fun week and saw double elimination as Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit have been evicted due to scarcity of audience votes. Rakhi Sawant joined Karan in her viral Julie avatar, and pranked the housemates. Hina made a smashing entry looking gorgeous in a sequin saree. Rakhi, who has been excited to come on the show ever since its premiere, not only compared the contestants with vegetables but was also seen playing a rapid-fire game with Karan on stage. Tables had turned and Karan had to answer a few Over the Top questions One of the questions that Rakhi asked was, ‘If given a chance who would you go on moon with along with me? Karan immediately said ‘I’ll go with my mom’. Hina Khan on the other hand made a scintillating entry and interacted with the host and contestants.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty had a big verbal fight with Nishant Bhat during a task. Shamita-Raqesh Bapat and Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal’s connections were nominated as weak contestants. They were punished by Bigg Boss and had to perform a task which needed both the pairs to walk continuously. At this time, Shamita is constantly fighting with Nishant who pokes her from the sidelines. Shamita uses foul language at Nishant and has an emotional breakdown. Shamita mentions that she feels she is ‘living in a gutter’. She cries inconsolably and says that she wants to go home to her family. She adds that they are going through a very rough time right now and she, like an idiot has come to the show, and is trying to prove to the housemates that she is good.

Moose Jattana pushes Shamita’s hand and the latter gets very angry. She pushes her back and says don’t you dare touch me. Shamita suffers an anxiety attack, throws her mic and locks herself in the washroom.

Shamita also receives a video message from her sister Shilpa Shetty when Karan joins the contestants via Bigg Boss TV. This proves as some reprieve for her and Shamita is left in tears of joy.

