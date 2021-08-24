Bigg Boss OTT Day 15 Highlights: Raqesh Bapat Teases Shamita Shetty by Sleeping on Same Bed

The popular reality show Bigg Boss has taken the sleeker and edgier path by going digital with its ongoing season. Titled Bigg Boss OTT, the show is hosted by Karan Johar and streams 24X7 on the OTT platform Voot. The current season has completed 15 successful days full of entertainment and drama, with the audience being a deciding factor on the destinies of the contestants. On Bigg Boss OTT Day 15, thing shook up quite a big, with a lot of break ups and patch up between ‘connections.’ These connections are teams of two, that were made with the help of Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia on Day 1.

Bigg Boss OTT started with a task that gave the contestants a chance to either renew or break their existing connections. In the task, the ladies of the Bigg Boss house were asked to impress the gentlemen by giving them a giant red heart. The men then got a chance to either accept the heart if they wanted their connections to continue, or to break it if they thought their bond was not strong enough. Later they could also give the hearts to other women they would potentially want to forge a connection with.

The task started with Shamita Shetty giving the heart to Raqesh Bapat, and requesting him to keep being her connection. Raqesh happily accepted the heart and chose to stay loyal to their friendship. The next connection to be tested was Muskan Jattana and Nishant Bhatt. Mosse gave her heart to Nishant, saying that she is comfortable with their bond. Nishant accepted the heart saying that Moose brings out a child-like quality in him.

Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan also sustained their connection. Zeeshan had previously broken his connection with Urfi Javed for Divya, which had led to the actress’ elimination. Now, Divya expressed her goodwill and said that Zeeshan is similar to a person who is in her real life, indicating to her boyfriend Varun Sood.

Akshara Singh gives her heart to Pratik Sehajpal, saying that not only is their bond strong, she also likes him as a person. Pratik initially accepts Akshara’s heart. The first ‘heartbreak’ of the show happens when Neha breaks her heart and says that she wants to break off her connection with Milind Gaba.

This is where the task got more interesting. After accepting Akshara’s heart at first, Pratik broke it twice. It came as a shock as Pratik and Akshara are touted to be a connection with real chemistry. Akshara then matched with Milind, and said that they are good friends and she will push the singer to do his best on the show.

Pratik, who broke Akshara’s heart twice gave a red heart to Neha, who accepted it. Neha and Milind have had many explosive fights. Last week, she had also vowed to break off her friendship with him. It will be interesting to see what course this connection takes.

Meanwhile, due to the change in their connections, Akshara and Neha got into an explosive fight. Milind and Pratik were also involved in the fight and quite a few harsh words were exchanged.

The day ended on a funny note after Raqesh teased Shamita on their sleeping arrangement. The Tum Bin actor came to sleep on Shamita’s bed and pulled her leg about their connection. He said that he is “warming up" to her, and said that he doesn’t “like long distance" when Shamita asked him to go to his own bed. Neha teased the actress saying that if she has self-control she shouldn’t be afraid of sleeping on the same bed. Shamita then told Raqesh she will “connect with [him] in the morning." To this, he asked, “Same time, same place?"

Meanwhile, actors Karan Nath and Ridhima Pandit, who were a connection, got eliminated from the show on Sunday due to the lack of votes. It will be interesting to see who gets nominated in the show next.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here