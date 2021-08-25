Bigg Boss OTT Day 16 Highlights: Nishant-Moose, Raqesh-Shamita are Safe from Nominations

The Bigg Boss OTT house went through a lot of drastic changes recently when the contestants were given a chance to break their connection with their partners and form a new one with anyone they feel appropriate for them. While Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty, Zeeshan Khan-Divya Agarwal, and Nishant Bhat-Moose Jatanna retained their connections, Neha Bhasin broke it off with Milind Gaba which also led to Pratik Sehejpal breaking his connection with Akshara Singh and form a new one with Neha. These connections were initially made by Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia.

However, after an explosive fight, when Neha attempted to mend things with Milind, he brushed her off through a song and denied her friendship. Meanwhile, Neha and Pratik seem quite happy with their new connection, whereas Akshara has a mental breakdown.

On a lighter note, another ‘aww’ moment was witnessed between Raquesh and Shamita when the former woke the latter with a kiss on her palms. Earlier, he had teased Shamita in a playful way by sharing the bed with her. Their lovely banter came as a breather amid the highly packed drama of the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Later in the day, Muskan and Neha were seen having a relaxed time inside the swimming pool.

Another hearty moment in the house was when Raqesh started working on his eco-friendly Ganesha. It is an old habit of the actor to carve an eco-friendly Ganesha idol every year before the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He was seen making a Ganesha motif with a fork.

For this week’s nomination task, Boss Man Zeeshan Khan and Boss Lady Divya Agarwal saved Nishant and Muskan’s connection in the task to which Raqesh and Shamita did not agree. The couple were called inside the confession room where they nominated Nishant-Moose. However, they got saved once again by Neha and Pratik. Following this, Raqesh-Shamita, Pratik-Neha and Milind-Akshara got nominated.

However, Bigg Boss later announced that one connection would get a chance to be saved by the live audience who is watching them 24×7 on the Voot app. Soon, it was declared that Raqesh and Shamita were safe from nominations.

