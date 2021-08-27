CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bigg Boss OTT Day 18 Highlights: Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal Appointed New Boss Man and Lady

Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal were declared the new boss man and boss lady. An upset Milid Gaba said he wants to quit the show.

Post the shocking exit of Zeeshan Khan yesterday, the housemates and audience were in shock, and it was a heart-breaking moment for all Zeeshan fans. He was indeed a true player in the house and an inquisitive personality. The 18th day started with the housemates gearing up for a task to choose the next boss man and boss lady. The janta had to decide between two connections who would be the next boss ban and boss lady.

And they chose Pratik-Neha and Akshara-Milind as the contenders for the Boss Man and Boss Lady title. Bigg Boss then announced that the two contenders chosen will have to perform a task called ‘Khunkhaar Bhediyaa’ wherein both the contenders had to make a pyramid using blocks. In all, there were four rounds, and, in each round, any two housemates had to break one team’s pyramid, the same was supposed to be followed in all four rounds. However, during the task, Shamita, Nishant, Moose and Divya tried their best to play fair but the others ganged up against Divya in the task. After a lot of chaos, blocking, pushing, etc. finally the new boss man and boss lady were announced - Pratik and Neha.

It didn’t go down well with Milind, and he started packing his bags and asking Bigg Boss to open the main gates for him to walk out of the show. Is that a good decision or should he change his strategy?

first published:August 27, 2021, 17:32 IST