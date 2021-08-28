Bigg Boss OTT Day 19 Highlights: All Contestants Get Nominated, Neha Bashin-Divya Agarwal Lock Horns

The day started with Divya Agarwal, Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh revolting against the entire house and were quite vocal about not doing any household work as they believed that the decision of making Pratik Sehjalpal and Neha Bhasin - the Boss Man and Lady was unfair. However, the very next moment Moose Jattana was seen crying alone in the garden area, and the trio who was revolting came to her rescue, consoled her, and made her laugh.

Moving on, the second half of the day got interesting as Bigg Boss announced an entertainment task which was the highlight of the day. In the task housemates were divided in two teams, Team A (Divya, Milind, Akshara) Team B (Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Moose). Both the teams had to entertain the judges, Neha-Pratik and prepare a dance performance in 30 minutes. It was difficult to say which team did best as everyone seemed to enjoy it. After over-the-top performances of both the teams, the judges declared that Team B had won the task.

Furthermore, Neha was also seen sharing some flirty moments with Raqesh as they did a little dancing in the house. Because Pratik and Neha were judges and couldn’t participate in the task, they were seen doing some dance moves in the bathroom before the task started. Neha has confused the audience it seems - crushing on both Pratik and Raqesh, and on the other side, Raqesh and Shamita continue to give some serious couple goals. While Shamita was resting on the bed, Raqesh drew a beautiful butterfly on her eye and Shamita was super happy with Raqesh’s creativity.

Just when we thought everything was going well, Bigg Boss announced about the punishment task and the scenario inside the house completely flipped. As soon as the housemates started taking names of contestants for the punishment task, the climate changed to fuming hot discussion wherein the blaming game just kept getting worse. Neha and Divya again got into an argument as always. Except for Boss Man and Boss Lady, all contestants have been nominated this week.

