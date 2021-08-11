Bigg Boss OTT Day 2 Highlights: Matchmaker Sima Taparia Enters House, Looks for Connections

Day 2 of Bigg Boss OTT experienced over the top emotions amongst the contestants.

The housemates of Bigg Boss OTT are all edgy, aggressive and the tempers are already flaring up on the day 2. Everyone in the house wants to put their best foot forward and win the heart of the audience.

Despite knowing each other for 3 years, it’s evident that Pratik and Divya don’t share a healthy bond and have been fighting ever since the premiere night. They indulged into a heated argument on basic bathroom hygiene, food and at lot more. Apart from this, Pratik seems to be on a mission to fight with almost everyone in the house, First Divya, then Shamita; and his next target was Zeeshan Khan. On the other hand, Ridhima Pandit broke down in front of Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin remembering the bond with her mother and the beautiful memories she shared in the last 2 years.

Meanwhile, the fight and drama for food doesn’t seem to stop in this house. Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh argued over groceries and basic food items. That apart, well-known match maker Sima Taparia entered the house. But why? Well, let’ answer that for you. Sima aunty will help these contestants build strong bonds and connections with their existing partners. Is this the only reason why Sima Aunty is entering the show or there is something more to it?

It doesn’t end there, according to the live feed, Shamita Shetty in a candid conversation with Neha Bhasin and Ridhima Pandit was seen discussing the paranormal experiences she has had in the past.

