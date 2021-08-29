Bigg Boss OTT Day 20 Highlights: First Luxury Budget Task is Won by Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana

The contestants were spotted doing some cute, adorable, fun things in the house. From Neha Bhasin teaching Pratik Sehajpal how to sing to Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat acting like cats and dogs. While Shamita Shetty caresses Raqesh Bapat’s hair. A day earlier, a cute moment between Shamita and Raqesh saw they sharing a peck on the cheek.

Bigg Boss announced the punishment task and the climate inside the house changed to a fuming hot discussion. Following this, Neha and Divya Agarwal got into an argument as well. One of the biggest fans of Bigg Boss, Sunny Leone is all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. We have all seen Sunny Leone before in Bigg Boss and loved her stint in the house. We are sure with her over the top charm and experience Sunny will woo the audience yet again.

Later, the first luxury budget task of Bigg Boss OTT was announced. The men in the house will have to make their connection feel special. Divya will be presiding over the task and will decide the winner. Who will win the Luxury budget hamper? Any guesses? In the end, Nishant and Moose won the luxury budget task.

Akshara Singh and Divya were seen praising Raqesh’s good character. However, Akshara mentioned quickly that they are not in Bigg Boss to get a character certificate. However, Divya made her understand that having a strong character is important at the time of voting. Most of the audience’s judgment is based on it. Divya also said that this is a reality show and the cameras are following them. Hence, it is important to maintain a good character. She then revealed that her Hindi has improved a lot because of the Bigg Boss show.

