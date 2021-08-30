Bigg Boss OTT Day 21 Highlights: Karan Johar, Sunny Leone Light Up Sunday Ka Vaar

iThe current season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has managed to captivate the fans. Titled Bigg Boss OTT, the current season streams on the digital platform Voot and is hosted by Karan Johar. The show will run for six weeks and on Sunday, the contestants reached the ‘interval point’ by completing three weeks inside the house. On Sunday’s episode host Karan Johar played several games with the housemates to asses their strengths and weaknesses.

For starters, the Day 21 began on a fun note when Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhatt decided to play detectives in a hypothetical murder mystery game. Bigg Boss also asked the contestants to prepare a few performances for Janmashthami. Nishant, who is a professional choreographer, was seen teaching the dance routines to the contestants.

During the day, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s closeness could be seen increasing. Nishant also pulled Raqesh’s leg about his growing bond with Shamita and called him ‘Devdas.’

Day 21 on Bigg Boss was relatively free of heated arguments. Even during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Karan didn’t slam any contestants, but pulled their legs. Karan started the episode by saying he has become obsessed with them. He added that after a day at work he comes home to see his children, and then the Bigg Boss OTT contestants.

Karan played several games with the contestants to assess the strength of their connection. During the first game of Photo Expose, he asked Raqesh about his equation with Shamita. Raqesh said that he is scared of Shamita as she is ‘Sharara.’ He also called complimented her ‘hotness.’ They were made to dance on Sharara.

During the second game, the connections were asked to take a compatibility test to see how much they know each other. They were even asked to diss other contestants. Nishant and Moose said that they want to eliminate Divya Agarwal. They also revealed that Neha Bhasin plays the ‘sympathy card’ on the show.

The third game was called Bewafai Ke Ghoot in which the contestants were asked to give a shot of bitter gourd to their housemate. The shocking twist came when Nishant and Moose, who had previously won the luxury budget for their chemistry, gave the shot to each other.

During a break, Neha could be seen talking to Pratik about their chemistry. She said that she doesn’t want her actions on the show hamper her marriage.

Karan then welcomed Sunny Leone to the show, where they played a game of Rapid Fire. He then made Sunny teach him the hook-steps of her famous item numbers to the songs of Dharma films.

Karan also announced that there will no eviction this week. Three nominated connections Akshara-Millind, Neha-Pratik and Nishant-Moose were all declared safe. The host also announced that there will be a surprise Wild-card entry for next week.

Sunny also entered the home to play a few games with the contestants. She first made the connections dance with coconuts. The risque activity saw the contestants trying to get a coconut from their stomach to their chins. She also made the contestant choose one friendship to mend and another block.

In the third game, Sunny made the contestants dump different materials on Neha and Akshara’s head during the ‘Paap ka ghada’ task. Every contestant had to choose between them and mention one sin that they committed, which made them deserve the spillage. While Akshara and Neha took the game in a positive spirit, contestants were shocked when Nishant dumped gravy on Neha’s head.

