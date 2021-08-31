Bigg Boss OTT Day 22 Highlights: Shamita Shetty Gets Nominated, Akshara Singh's Birthday Celebrated

The reality show Bigg Boss is popular for the daily controversy it churns out but the show has also seen love bloom between the contestants amid the confrontations. The current season of the show titled Bigg Boss OTT is no different as contestants Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have not been hiding their feeling of admiration towards each other. The Sunday Ka Vaar episode saw no nomination, saving the previously nominated connections Akshara Singh-Millind Gaba, Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt-Moose Jattana.

The first day of the week started with contestants getting a punishment. Bigg Boss announced that contestants are not allowed to use the gym and gas supply only for 2 hours a day. It got more interesting when the buzzer task was assigned by Bigg Boss to break the existing connections and form new ones yet again. Divya Agarwal once again didn’t have a connection with anyone, following Zeeshan Khan’s unexpected expulsion from the house last week. She had an added advantage to save herself from nominations and convince the boys to form a connection with her, however, the connections decided to go ahead and not change their connections. This led to Bigg Boss announcing that since no one picked her she has been straight nominated this week.

On the other side, the nomination for this week has started with an interesting twist. One housemate from the connection will be saved and will get the bonus of reading a letter sent by their family members and others will be getting nominated and will have to let go of the letter. The decision was truly difficult, but the connections did well. Nishant and Moose made their decision; Moose reads the letter and is saved from the nominations and Nishant got nominated.

Wherein, Millind and Akshara both decided to let go of the letter together and both got nominated. On the other hand, Shamita tore the letter and saved Raqesh from nominations. This led to an emotional moment with both of them shedding some tears.

However, the day ended on a lighter note with the housemates celebrating Akshara’s birthday. It would be interesting to see who among these strong-headed and popular contestants gets evicted this week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here