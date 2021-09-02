Bigg Boss OTT Day 24 Highlights: Nia Sharma Shakes Things Up with Her Midweek Entry

Three weeks into the house and just when the contestants were getting comfortable, Nia Sharma enters to pull the contestants out of their comfort zone. Like every other morning, and as a routine it was all good, happy vibes in the Bigg Boss OTT house on Day 24 and people who were fighting the night before somehow came together and got all emotional the next morning. The morning started on a similar note - Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty who got into an argument the day before were seen hugging each other and spending some quality time and on the other side, Neha and Pratik too were seen having some peaceful time with each other.

While contestants were all happy and doing their house chores, music started playing out of nowhere and housemates started dancing and grooving without a clue about the wild card entry. And then entered Nia Sharma, all cheerful, excited and enthusiastic. As soon as she entered, all housemates had mixed feelings, they all seemed happy though and gave a warm welcome to the new contestant or rather a competition.

The moment she was a part of the house, Bigg Boss announced her as the Boss Lady, and every contestant came under the pressure to impress her. Bigg Boss gave a task, wherein whichever two connections succeeded in making Nia happy and win maximum gold coins from her would become the 2nd and 3rd contenders for the Boss Man and Lady. As Moose and Nishant have already become the first contender, the pair just enjoyed the show while others were busy impressing Nia.

In the process of impressing Nia, housemates showed a different side of themselves. Nia was overwhelmed with the kind of performance she got to see. Nia asked Neha to give Pratik a sizzling hot massage while she watches them. Neha sure did a great job in winning some gold coins. Moving on to Raqesh and Shamita, Nia asked the actor to speak his heart out, and as he did, it was nice to see and hear him, Nia was in awe of Raqesh. He also made a naagin tattoo for Nia.

Akshara and Millind also did a good job by doing some impressions. Keeping all hard work aside, Neha Bhasin stole the show. The singer did a mimicry of all the contestants in the house and made everyone laugh. But the question that remained was, who impressed Nia the most?

