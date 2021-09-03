Bigg Boss OTT Day 25 Highlights: Pratik Sehajpal Causes Fight Between Neha Bhasin and Akshara Singh

The popular reality show Bigg Boss has taken the sleeker and edgier path by going digital with its ongoing season. Titled Bigg Boss OTT, the show is hosted by Karan Johar and streams 24X7 on the OTT platform Voot. The current season has completed 25 successful days full of entertainment and drama, with the audience being a deciding factor on the destinies of the contestants.

Day 25 started with a task called ‘clock task’. The non-performing contestants had to distract the performing ones to make them forget the calculation of 30 minutes. As Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba came to perform the task, Pratik Sehajpal confronted Akshara about the comment she made upon him in a conversation with Neha Bhasin. Following this, Akshara has a conversation with Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana and Pratik tries to clarify with her on the matter. Akshara responds that she is in no mood to clarify anything to anyone. Neha jumps in and points towards Akshara.

This triggered Akshara who screamed at Neha and said that she is not in the right frame of mind. The Bhojpuri actress said, “You will be whatever you are at your home, and even I have earned a name for myself and have entered this house. Aa na aa naa, kya hota hai?"( What does this you telling me to come to you means?). The fight between the ladies turns into ugly name-calling.

Meanwhile, Karan Nath, Ridhima Pandit, and Urfi Javed have been eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT. It will be interesting to see who gets nominated on the upcoming Sunday Ka Vaar episode.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here