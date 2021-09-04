Bigg Boss OTT Day 26 Highlights: Millind Gaba and Pratik Sehajpal Perform Well During Task

The Task of the day started for Boss Man and Boss Lady for this week. Ladder Game Contenders, Akshara Singh – Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana and Pratik Sehajpal– Neha Bhasin collected steps to build a ladder. The contenders have to collect steps to complete the ladder, and with every step comes a letter and who didn’t get a chance to read their letters last time. Whoever gets the step first will decide if they want to give the letter or use the step to complete the ladder.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were Sanchalaks. The first letter was for Divya Agarwal. Millind let Divya read the letter and let go of the step. The third round was full of twists. Millind received the next step and it was Akshara’s letter. Yet again, Akshara sacrificed her letter to complete a ladder. Millind played well. He managed to get yet another step with a letter. And this time, the letter was for Neha. He, without even thinking twice, handed over the letter to Neha.

Millind finally got the letter. Nothing to guess here! Pratik and Nishant handed over the letter to Millind. Pratik emerged as a true player. He got his letter and decided to tear it off and move forward to build his ladder. Nishant gets the letter and he gave it to Shamita. The task ended in a tie. But, will there be no Boss Lady and Boss Man?

