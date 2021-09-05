Bigg Boss OTT Day 27 Highlights: Shamita Shetty Faces Problems With Raqesh Bapat, Confides in Neha Bhasin

The current season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has managed to captivate the fans with its juicy content and entertaining participants. Titled Bigg Boss OTT, the current season streams on the digital platform Voot and is hosted by Karan Johar. On Saturday, the contestants completed 27 days at the Bigg Boss house. The current contestants in the house are Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehejpal, Neha Bhasin, Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhatt.

After the previous day’s ladder tasks, emotions were high on Day 27. The day started with Moose and Nishant having a tense discussion about their connection. However, they soon seemed to forget their problems to joke around with their housemates. Nishant tried to disturb Raqesh by banging on utensils. Divya was seen putting tissues on Raqesh’s mouth to quiet him down.

It was then Nishant’s turn to be disturbed. Moose can be seen putting coconut oil on Nishant. When the choreographer hid behind the sofa, she joined him. The duo live in their own world for sure.

Bigg Boss asked the contestants to gather and gave them a new task. They were asked to sit together and resolve the issues they were facing. However, Pratik slammed Divya for taking to long to put across her point, making the entire house erupt into a fight.

This was not the only tense situation at the house. On Day 27, Pratik could be seen commenting on how he and Moose had worn matching outfits, and then on the other hand, Neha and Milind did too. This led to Diva jokingly asking if they were “changing partners again." Moose, who also has feelings for Pratik got triggered and accused Divya of trying to break everyone’s connections since she did not have one. This fight also triggered Nishant who asked Moose to stop talking to Pratik if she wants their connection to work out.

Since the previous night’s task ended up in a tie, Pratik-Neha, Akshara-Milind and Moose and Nishant were asked to play a game of rapid fire to find which two connections were strongest. Akshara and Milind and Pratik and Divya ended up winning the round.

Meanwhile, Raqesh and Shamita faced problems in their connection and had a long conversation. Shamita was confused about the nature of their relationship, while Raqesh did not want to put labels on it. Shamita said that she is a 42 year-old woman who wants to fall in love but “it’s a shame" she has to do it on national television. They talked about their previous broken relationships ans decided to focus on their friendship for now. Shamita was also seen confiding in Neha.

At the end of the day, Nishant and Moose were seen trying to mend their connection. Nishant gave a pep talk to Moose. At night, Moose was seen trying to spend “hug time" with Nishant during his “alone time." He can be jokingly seen telling Bigg Boss to take her out of the house or issue a restraining order against her.

