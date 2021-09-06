Bigg Boss OTT Day 28 Highlights: Nishant Bhat Calls Shamita Shetty 'Ghamandi'; Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli Visit the House

The fourth week of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, ended on a teary note as it saw not one but two evictions. Connection Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh got eliminated from the house, saving Divya Agarwal, who was also nominated along with them. The day had started with cute moments of Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana role-playing and Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin talking in their code language. Sunday Ka Vaar episode saw a twist as the janta or audience got a chance to ask questions to the contestants. Karan also remembered late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on the show and was visibly emotional talking about him.

The question-answer session started with the janta grilling Akshara for body-shaming singer Neha Bhasin. Although she apologized, things quickly went south between Neha and Akshara and they ended up having several heated arguments.

Moving on, Neha was questioned on wearing minimal clothes in the house to which she responded that even Nia Sharma had said that her ‘boy game’ is on. While Karan Johar, Janta and the housemates stand against Akshara for what she said about Neha, Divya said that she must have said that since she might not have had too much exposure and out of innocence.

The episode also saw Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy who had come to promote their upcoming series, Candy. They played games with the housemates which resulted in a huge fight between Shamita Shetty and Nishant, who had called her ‘ghamandi’. Divya, too, called the actress dominating.

After the much-heated discussions, there had to be some light moments, and it was bought in by guests and former Bigg Boss participants Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dailik.

They placed the photos of all the contestants and asked them who deserved the Bigg Boss titled. If a contestant felt someone doesn’t deserve the title, they have to shred their image. Rubina picks Shamita, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant for the ‘Does and doesn’t deserve title’. Instead of picking two names with ‘aapsi sehemati’, the trio couldn’t land on the same decision.

Neha and Divya too got into a heated argument even before they started playing the game. Rubina, who is also the winner of Bigg Boss 14 gave a pep talk to the housemates and talked about the importance of bonding. She asked them to play the game honestly and authentically. Nikki, on the other hand, took this opportunity to flirt with her favourite contestant Pratik Sehajpal. She said that he started off on a good note but he is not visible anymore. They also kissed each other through the glass door.

With only two weeks left, it would be interesting to see who gets evicted and who qualifies for Bigg Boss 15.

