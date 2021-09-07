Bigg Boss OTT Day 29 Highlights: Game Goes Solo; Divya, Moose, Neha, Pratik, Shamita Are Nominated

Day 29 started with Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat getting into an argument after the latter suggested that they should make an alliance with Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal to get saved from the nominations. Shamita snapped at Raqesh, saying that she does not trust Divya and hence cannot play with her. Shamita insisted that she would like to support Neha Bhasin instead as she is her good friend. Raqesh got upset as he thought Shamita tried to demean him without even listening to his strategy properly. Raqesh also confronted her about her dominating nature and inability to listen to people’s opinions. The two eventually sorted it out and Shamita decided to support Raqesh and see where it takes them in the game.

Later, Bigg Boss announced that all connections are free now to play their individual game as per their thoughts and strategy. The buzzer to change connection has been removed from the house and all contestants Nishant, Moose Jattana, Divya, Raqesh, Shamita, Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal will further play their individual games.

As the day went by, Bigg Boss asked all contestants to gather in the living room. They were later called into the confession room one by one to nominate two housemates for this week. While Shamita took Divya and Moose’s names for nominations, Raqesh nominated Pratik and Moose. Divya said she wanted to nominate Neha and Pratik. On the other hand, Moose nominated Neha and Shamita. Pratik took Divya and Raqesh’s names, while Neha nominated Moose and Divya. Nishant nominated Shamita and Neha. Bigg Boss eventually announced that Divya, Muskan, Neha, Pratik and Shamita were nominated for this week’s elimination. Nishant and Raqesh took a breather as they were saved from the nominations.

This week seems to be taking a new path as contestants’ connections were dissolved and now housemates will play the game as an individual. It’s time to show how strong each contestant is without their connections.

