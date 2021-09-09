Bigg Boss OTT Day 31 Highlights: Neha Bhasin Does Pole Dance, Disrupts Shamita Shetty's Coversation

After Bigg Boss dissolved all the connections in the Bigg Boss OTT house, contestants are having a difficult time coping up with this change in format. Most of the pairs are going back and forth and are seeing conversing with their erstwhile partners during the day.

A surprise dance performance was put up by Neha Bhasin. She did some pole dance moves and interrupted an ongoing conversation between Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty who are seen on the bed at the time. Neha is seen doing a pole dance of sorts as Shamita and Raqesh are on their bed. She then jumps in between them and joking says, “Meri hawas bachao. Char hafte ho gaye mujhe kuch nahun mila hai.”

Meanwhile, it has been announced by the makers of the show that this Sunday Ka Vaar episode will see siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar enter the house of Bigg Boss OTT as special guests.

It will be interesting to see how both will be playing different games with the housemates and talking about their favourite connections. Neha and Tony will also be interacting with the host Karan Johar. In the recent episodes Bigg Boss announced the nomination task in which the already safe contestants - Nishant and Raqesh got the power to give any two nominated contestants a disadvantage right in the beginning of the task, and the decision had to be taken with mutual agreement.

After several disagreements, finally, the two nominated Neha and Pratik. It was shocking for Pratik to know that Raqesh had taken his name, Pratik got angry with Raqesh but that was his decision. Finally Neha, Pratik, Moose, Divya and Shamita were nominated for elimination this week.

