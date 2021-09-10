Bigg Boss OTT Day 32 Highlights: Divya Agarwal, Moose Jattana Gang Up Against Prateek Sehajpal

The popular reality show Bigg Boss has taken the sleeker and edgier path by going digital with its ongoing season. Titled Bigg Boss OTT, the show is hosted by Karan Johar and streams 24X7 on the OTT platform Voot. The current season has completed 32 days full of entertainment and drama, with the audience being a deciding factor on the destinies of the contestants.

Bigg Boss announced the nomination task, in which the safe contestants Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhatt got the power to give any two nominated contestants a disadvantage in the beginning of the task. The two picked Prateek Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin, which shocked the former as he shares a good rapport with Raqesh.

As the task began, Pratik and Neha, who were given the disadvantage had to sit in the danger zone. The remaining three contestants - Shamita Shetty, Moose Jattana and Divya Agarwal had to sit in the autorickshaw present in the garden area. The task had five rounds and after each round, one contestant sitting in the autorickshaw had to swap with one contestant sitting in the danger zone.

In the first round, Shamita swapped with Neha. In the second one, Divya and Moose sent Neha back in the danger zone. In the last round, Pratik was put in the danger zone by Divya and Moose. However, Neha refused to swap with him and only two contestants were present in the autorickshaw. Bigg Boss dissolved the task and the five contestants remained nominated.

